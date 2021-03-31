The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,907 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,562,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

