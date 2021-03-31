The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $4.66 Million Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 430,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,252,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFTRU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

