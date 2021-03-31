The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.06 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.