The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.