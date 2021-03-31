The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The Macerich stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

