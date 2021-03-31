The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

HIG stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 179,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,442. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

