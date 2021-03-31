The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.60 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

