The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Buy

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.36 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.