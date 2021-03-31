The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,185. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

