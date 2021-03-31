The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Down 3.1%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 2,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 503,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $194,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,799 shares of company stock worth $3,918,522. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $8,171,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $5,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.