The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 7,474,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

