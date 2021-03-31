The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,008,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.