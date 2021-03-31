The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254,701 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,590,000 after buying an additional 283,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 355,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

