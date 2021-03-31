The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.