Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $188.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.