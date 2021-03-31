Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

TSLA stock traded up $29.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.68. 1,001,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.90. The stock has a market cap of $638.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

