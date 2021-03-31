Tesco PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

