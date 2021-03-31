Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Earnings Results

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TERN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

