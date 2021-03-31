Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 4288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Ternium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 359,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.