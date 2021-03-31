Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 40,236 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $434,146.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

