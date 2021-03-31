Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.