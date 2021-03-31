Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.30

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
