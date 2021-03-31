Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.30

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.