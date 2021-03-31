TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.