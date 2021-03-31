Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.32.

TECK stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,040,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

