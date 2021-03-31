Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 6,840 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.