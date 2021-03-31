Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $28.54. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 1,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

