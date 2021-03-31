Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

