Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

