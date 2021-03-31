Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $31.84 Average PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 1,823,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

