Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

