Takeda Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 30,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 955% compared to the average daily volume of 2,862 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 3,465,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

