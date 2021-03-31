Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,861,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 876.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. 318,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,433. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $612.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

