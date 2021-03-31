Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

