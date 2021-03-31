Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

SYN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

