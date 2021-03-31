Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synacor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SYNC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Synacor has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships.

