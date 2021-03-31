Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

GOOGL traded up $27.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2,073.78. 44,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,787.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

