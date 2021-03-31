Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 102,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.