Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. 328,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.