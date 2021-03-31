Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.27. 102,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.71. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

