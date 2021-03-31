Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 8,572 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,702,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,078. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

