Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 110.7% in March

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

