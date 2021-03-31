Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 110.7% in March

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
