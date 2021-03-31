Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 28,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

