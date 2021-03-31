SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

