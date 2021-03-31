SVB Leerink Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

