Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.40

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 213262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7294888 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

