SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $31.52

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $32.78. SunPower shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 31,211 shares traded.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SunPower by 2,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

