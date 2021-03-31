Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Down 5.2%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 23,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.
The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.
In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $8,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 359,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $5,385,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
