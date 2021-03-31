Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Down 5.2%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 23,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $8,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 359,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $5,385,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

