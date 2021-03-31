SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

