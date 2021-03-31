SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,233 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $111.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.