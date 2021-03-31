SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CNK opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

